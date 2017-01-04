Board OKs transfer of funds to pay for lobby renovations

The Charlotte Central School Board approved the transfer of funds from the school’s Construction Fund to the General account to pay for a lobby renovation project.

The Board transferred $44,594.15 during its Dec. 20 meeting. The action essentially reimburses the 2016-17 General Fund for expenses stemming from the school’s lobby renovation project. It was completed last fall.

Bob Mason, chief operations’ officer for the Chittenden South Supervisory Union District, said the project included an enhanced security system for the Central School’s entryway. There is a glass partition installed now and it is placed in a spot so visitors to the building must pass through it prior to signing in, Mason said.