Charlotte Selectboard reviews need for solid waste collection site

The fate of a solid waste collection site in Charlotte is still unknown after the local Selectboard met and discussed interest in a drop-off site.

Charlotte Town Administrator Dean Bloch presented a report during the Dec. 19 Selectboard meeting. Created by Abby Foulk, the study outlined interest in a drop-off center in town. Foulk is Charlotte’s representative to the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Board of Commissioners.

Selectboard Chairman Lane Morrison suggested that any decision on the implementation of a drop-off center be put off until the new Hinesburg Highway Department site is completed. Hinesburg’s drop-off center is open Saturday. He also said he wanted to gauge the amount of interest regarding the establishment of a drop-off center in town. Bloch said earlier this week there are no plans currently to begin a study.

Among the Chittenden County towns that have CSWD drop-off sites are Burlington, South Burlington and Essex.

If a drop-off site were to be set up in Charlotte, CSWD would provide all funding, apply for all the necessary local and state permits, and control the site, according to CSWD Facilities’ Manager for Waste Disposal Brian Wright. Charlotte’s responsibilities would include providing a site that is at least two acres. The area should be located away from a road so traffic can be controlled, Wright said, adding that CSWD would undertake a feasibility study if the town is interested.

During the meeting, Bill Lockwood of Charlotte suggested establishing a drop-off site at the VELCO transfer station area. He noted the area is “well off” Ferry Road, eliminating any traffic issues and is “out of sight.” He also pointed out that the land would be available to at no cost to the town.