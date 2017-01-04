Excessive force suit continues

The federal lawsuit brought by a Hinesburg woman against two local police officers continues to wind its way through the court system.

Lori Ann Carron filed a suit in U.S. District Court last summer accusing Hinesburg Community Police officers Jeremy Hulshof and Cameron Coltharp of excessive force, and alleging that Coltharp and Hulshof inflicted “serious physical, emotional and psychological injuries,” according to Carron’s lawsuit. The officers responded to a call at Carron’s house last May.

Late last fall, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office announced it wouldn’t pursue criminal charges against the two officers.

After the parties went through the initial discovery phase, they met at the end of December, according to the U.S. District Court Clerk’s office. They are slated to meet again Feb. 14 at 10am with a neutral, early evaluator. A trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in November.