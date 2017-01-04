Local Playgroups

Lego Club at Carpenter-Carse Library. Thursday afternoons, 3-4pm, in the library Community Room. Build with Lego blocks with your friends after school! This program is limited to 15 children; sign up for a five-week session at the library, or by calling: 802-482-2878. The second session starts Feb. 2. Children ages 5-10 are welcome, with or without an adult. Snacks are provided. This is a FREE program, but parents will be encouraged to donate their time or snacks to the club.

The Charlotte Playgroup meets each Monday, 9:30-11am, in the multipurpose room at the Charlotte Central School. No playgroup when school is not in session. More info. at buildingbrightfutures.org, or contact Colleen at bbfcharlotteplay group@gmail.com. Free.

Drop-in play at Wiggle Room in Hinesburg Monday through Friday, 9am-1pm. Weekend open play hours will be announced on the website, on Facebook, and on the events calendar at www.findandgoseek.com. For ages birth to five, $8 per session or a 10-session pass for $70. No childcare is provided. For more information, visit www.wiggleroomvermont.com.

Building Bright Futures Baby Playgroup Wednesdays 9-10am at the Charlotte Library. Ages 0-2. For information, email bbfcharlotteplaygroup@gmail.com. Free.

Wednesday Playgroup for children ages birth to 5 with a caregiver: 10-11:30am at the Hinesburg Town Hall. A healthy snack, crafts and sensory activities, circle time with stories and songs, and coffee and tea for caregivers are provided. There are plenty of toys for imaginative play and movement and lots of space to move around. Contact Rachel Kring at HinesburgFOF@gmail.com or 802-482-4667.

Thursday Baby Playgroup for little ones from birth to 18 months and their caregivers: 10-11:30am. Located at the United Church of Hinesburg’s parish hall. Drop in. Contact Rachel Kring at HinesburgFOF@gmail.com or 802-482-4667.

Friday Preschool Playgroup at Hinesburg Community School. 9-10:30am in the preschool classroom on Fridays. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. We will be in session whenever school is open. 802-482-4667. Provided by Friends of Families.

Youngster Story Time at Carpenter-Carse Library. We invite caregivers and children ages 0-5 to story time at 9:30-10am every Tuesday and Thursday morning. Join us for age-appropriate stories, songs, movement, and snacks. 802-482-2878

Shelburne Playgroup at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9:30-11am. Free, weekly playgroups for families and caregivers with children birth to age 5. Bring a toy to share. Playgroups do not meet when school is not in session. For more information, please contact Shelburne BBF town coordinator Colleen at bbfcharlotte playgroup@gmail.com.