Rotary award to Charlotte Central School for Get Out the Vote poster win

Charlotte Central School and the CCS winners of the Get Out the Vote Poster Contest, sponsored by Charlotte Shelburne Rotary, received their awards recently. Rotarian Bill Root came to the school to present a $500 check to Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll, CCS Lead Principal, for the school, a $100 check to Elyse Martin-Smith, first place poster winner, and $50 checks to Patcha Hennessey and Sean Gilliam, who shared second place for their posters. Left to right, Principal Komons-Montroll, Elyse Martin-Smith, Bill Root, Patcha Hennessey, and Sean Gilliam.