Shelburne Players holding auditions for spring play

Shelburne Players is holding auditions for two one-act comedies coming in April: “Black Comedy” by Peter Shaffer, and “The Real Inspector Hound” by Tom Stoppard, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road, Shelburne on Monday, Jan.23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6pm to 9pm.

Roles are available for both men and women of a variety of ages. For more details, please send email inquiries to Director Bryon Schmidt at bryon.j.schmidt@gmail.com, or check www.shelburneplayers.com. Performance dates are April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.