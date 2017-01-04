A year of change, hope, and new beginnings in Charlotte and Hinesburg

Photo by Lauren Milideo

A November ceremony honored the largest elm in the northeast, which died recently after standing in Charlotte for an estimated 300 years.

Photo by Lauren Milideo

A ribbon-cutting at the Green Street apartments in Hinesburg marked the opening of the new homes in September.

Photo by Boston Neary

Charlotte volunteer firefighters were among the many departments that assisted at the scene of the Sept. 11 Old Dairy Barn fire at Shelburne Farms.

 

 

Photo by Jim Mendell

Protestors marched near Geprags Park in October. The planned construction of a Vermont Gas pipeline through the park has been controversial and drawn protests as well as the filing of a court case by local residents.

  

