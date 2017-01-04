A year of change, hope, and new beginnings in Charlotte and Hinesburg

A November ceremony honored the largest elm in the northeast, which died recently after standing in Charlotte for an estimated 300 years.

A ribbon-cutting at the Green Street apartments in Hinesburg marked the opening of the new homes in September.

Charlotte volunteer firefighters were among the many departments that assisted at the scene of the Sept. 11 Old Dairy Barn fire at Shelburne Farms.

Protestors marched near Geprags Park in October. The planned construction of a Vermont Gas pipeline through the park has been controversial and drawn protests as well as the filing of a court case by local residents.