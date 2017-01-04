Zoning board denies application for historic barn

The Charlotte Zoning Board of Adjustment denied an application for the reuse of a historic barn slated to be used as a seasonal event venue.

The board voted unanimously to reject the project. Board Chairman Frank Tenney signed the decision Dec. 7 and the panel based its rejection of the project on criteria that noted: “the proposed use and related noise and traffic will adversely affect, and is incompatible with, the character of the surrounding area,” according to the board decision posted on the town web site.

Courtney Roman on Oct. 12 outlined an application to town officials to turn the barn into an event venue. According to the application, the maximum capacity proposed at the site would be 150 people per event. Scott Hardy is the property owner.

Also, it was noted that the barn was recorded in the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation’s Historic Sites and Structures Survey nearly 2 ½ years ago.

When contacted, Roman declined to comment on the Board’s decision and whether she would pursue an appeal of the Zoning Board’s decision. She said she is “still trying to figure out” what she will do next with the application. Charlotte Town Planner Daryl Benoit said it’s likely that if Roman moves forward with an appeal, she could first start at the local, Zoning Board level before she filed an objection with the Environmental Court. Any appeal to the Zoning Board must be received within 30 days from the date the decision was signed. When contacted last Friday, the Environmental Court Clerk said he hadn’t received any appeals on the project. Under state regulations, a local board has 45 days from the close of the hearing to issue a decision, said Benoit. Board members held meetings on the project in October and November, conducted a site visit to the area and also studied results from a sound test completed last fall.

While the project went through the local review process, dozens of Charlotte residents voiced their objections to the plan. Michael Lazar spearheaded a petition, outlining citizen concern regarding the impact the project would have on the area.

The project is a Conditional Use/Adaptive Reuse Review and is located at 783 Mount Philo Road in the town’s Rural Zoning District.

The Zoning Board’s full decision can be found on the town’s web site, www.charlottevt.org.