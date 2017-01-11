Bald eagle survey taking place this weekend

Whether you are an avid birder expectantly clutching binoculars, or a casual dogwalker just out for a stroll, the sudden sight of a bald eagle soaring past can be a thrilling encounter – especially so in Vermont, where the majestic birds remain endangered. Bald eagles, with their distinctive black bodies and white heads, are an unmistakable reminder of the natural world that is always right beside us. This Saturday, approximately 30 volunteers will gather forms, binoculars, and probably a warm hat and Thermos, and flock across the state to count Vermont’s bald eagle population.

The bald eagle survey has been ongoing in Vermont since 1979 as part of a national project started by the federal government to monitor the declining eagle population. Audubon Vermont Conservation Biologist Margaret Fowle said that eagles originally became endangered due to the use of the pesticide DDT, which caused eagles to lay eggs with very thin shells that broke easily. In all likelihood, Fowle added, there was once a large population of bald eagles in Vermont, but when land was cleared for agriculture, the eagles were left without the large trees in which they prefer to nest. The only historical record of bald eagles in Vermont is from the 1940s; in 2016, there were 21 known eagle pairs, who fledged a total of 34 young eagles.

There are a number of potential bald eagle sites to be surveyed by the volunteers in Vermont this year, noted Fowle. Some routes are defined by the federal government, while others are simply areas of Vermont that provide good eagle habitat. Waterways, including Lake Champlain, the Winooski River, and the Connecticut River are focal points of the survey. Large waterways are important due to the birds’ mostly fish-based diet, though Fowle noted that eagles will also consume carrion if it’s out in the open. In Charlotte and Shelburne, the Lake Champlain shoreline is one of the federally-defined routes, and the Audubon Society also gathers data from around Shelburne Pond. Data from the federal routes will ultimately become part of a federal database, while data from the Audubon Society’s additional sites may be included in state counts. All of this information is important for conservation workers to know, noted Fowle.

“[Bald eagles] are still endangered in Vermont, so we really want to get a good handle on our populations here, and because we have a population that winters here, it’s important to get a sense of whether that population is changing over time, increasing, decreasing, or staying the same,” Fowle said. “And we’re also just trying to get an idea of what habitats are important during the winter.”

The bald eagle survey is a citizen-science project, which allows the public to become involved in gathering data that is a crucial piece of scientific research.

“A large part of why we involve citizen scientists and the public is to just give Vermonters a sense of ownership of our eagle population and make sure that they’re engaged in their protection and recovery over the long term,” Fowle said.

Bald eagle populations in Vermont and other states are increasing, and Fowle said an important goal is bringing back a bald eagle population that can sustain itself. The ultimate goal is to have a population large enough to get the birds off the state endangered species list.

Though the main survey will take place this Saturday, the full survey period runs from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18. Anyone who sees a bald eagle can report his or her sighting to Margaret Fowle at mfowle@audubon.org. If you do spot an eagle, please try to note the date, location, and time; the number of bald (or golden, though these are rarely reported) eagles; whether you saw a mature adult with the white head or a younger and mostly brown eagle; and any other information you observed, like whether a pair of eagles was flying together, etc.

“Most people really love eagles and get excited about seeing them, and are really excited that you see them in Vermont now,” said Fowle, “because we haven’t had a population here for very long.”