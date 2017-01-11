Charlotte-Essex, N.Y. ferry crossing closes for construction

The Charlotte-Essex, N.Y. Lake Champlain Ferry crossing will be closed for nearly two weeks while the company performs maintenance.

The work began Jan. 9 on the Essex, N.Y. ramp and is set to run until Jan. 21, according to Lake Champlain Ferries Operations Manager Heather Stewart, who said the Essex crossing’s ramp and surrounding area require maintenance. The work includes supports that will be put in the ramp area, along with dry sheet that will be placed between the land and Lake Champlain, Stewart said.

Completion of the work is dependent on good weather and ice conditions. If the ramp can’t be accessed because of bad weather or ice conditions, the work will be postponed until spring. If the maintenance is delayed, Stewart said she didn’t have a timeline when it would occur.

The decision to undertake the work will be made on a daily basis, said Stewart, noting that ferry users should check the company’s website, www.ferries.com, for messages on the project’s progress. Patrons can also sign up for text updates.