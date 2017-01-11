CSWD Community Clean-Up Fund proposals

For many years, the Chittenden Solid Waste District has allocated money to each of its member towns for a Community Clean-Up Fund. These funds are intended for projects involving the cleanup of solid waste at a location deemed beneficial to the community at large.

Grants may be used to pay for activities directly related to the cleanup of solid waste such as disposal fees, container rental, transportation, and labor. Funds may also be used for the prevention of future disposal at the site through proper placement of signage and containers. The municipality may choose to clean up sites located on either private (financial need must be proven) or public property.

Some examples of clean-up projects approved in previous years by town selectboards and CSWD have included:

Cleanup of illegal dumpsites (tires, appliances, general trash)

Addition of signage and sorting containers in public areas to discourage littering

Rental of containers for additional Green Up Day expenses (e.g. a zero-sort recycling dumpster for parallel collection of recycling)

Demo and disposal of a foreclosed property

If you have an idea for a cleanup project, here is the process: