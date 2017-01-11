CVU sweeps Reill tournament

The Champlain Valley boys and girls basketball teams had a fantastic tournament showing on Saturday. Josh Bliss hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute help the Champlain Valley boys basketball team complete a sweep of the titles at the second annual Kevin Reill Memorial Tournament.

The Bliss basket gave the CVU boys a 57-54 win over Rutland to capture the title, with Bliss scoring 20 points to lead the Redhawks (5-1). Walker Storey added 17 points.

Bliss was named tournament MVP, while Storey and Matt Spear were named to the all-tournament team.

The girls capped off their own tournament title earlier in the day with a 51-35 win over Burr and Burton.

Abby Thut led the Redhawks (3-1) with eight points, Lindsey Albertelli chipped in with seven, and Marlee Gunn had six points and five steals.

Thut was named tournament MVP, and teammate Mekkena Boyd was named to the all-tournament team.