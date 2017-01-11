CVU wrestlers Legg and Griggs win in NY

Champlain Valley Union High School Redhawk varsity wrestlers travelled to Saratoga, N.Y. for a grueling one-day tournament on Jan. 7. CVU was the only Vermont team at the event. Senior captains Jarett Legg and Jacob Griggs chewed their way through the competition to win the tournament in the 138-lb. and 195-lb. weight classes. Close behind in the ranks were Justin Bissonette and Calvin Morse with their fifth-place finishes. The Redhawks are off to the Essex Classic two-day tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.