The Flying Pig turns 20

A beloved local store will celebrate the anniversary of its founding this weekend. The Flying Pig Bookstore, which has served readers for two decades, will be holding a celebration in Charlotte on Sunday to mark its 20 years in the bookselling business.

The bookstore began in 1996 when Elizabeth Bluemle spotted a sign on a small building in Charlotte indicating that it was available for lease. Less than two weeks later, she and her friend Josie Leavitt were co-owners of a brand-new bookstore, The Flying Pig.

During the past 20 years, the bookstore has undergone several changes. It moved from an 850-square foot building in Charlotte to its current location in Shelburne Village. And it expanded from its original 6,500 books to being a retailer that stocks more than 30,000 books for readers of all ages.

The store even serves multiple generations. Kids who shopped at Flying Pig in the early years are now grown, and some are now bringing children of their own to peruse the store’s offerings.

The retailer has hosted numerous events in Shelburne, and it has become an integral part of the fabric of the town. It has even gained recognition in a 2014 article in The Wall Street Journal that noted it as one of seven independent bookstores in the country that serve as anchors for their towns.

That store officially turned 20 years old on Nov. 23. The milestone was marked with a small celebration on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26 with cake pops, cider, and reflections on the store’s two decades in business. This Sunday, Jan. 15, however, the bookstore will be throwing an even bigger birthday bash in the town where it all began.

The bookstore’s 20th anniversary party will be held this Sunday from 3 to 5pm at the Charlotte Congregational Church Vestry located at 403 Church Hill Rd. in Charlotte. The gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the bookstore’s two decades in business as well as to say thanks to Josie Leavitt and Darrilyn Peters, who both retired from bookselling in December. All are invited to attend.