Hanlon sketch plan approved by DRB

Sheri and Brian Hanlon’s sketch plan application for a two-lot subdivision recently won approval from the Hinesburg Development Review Board.

The Dec. 20 approval came during the board’s final regular meeting of 2016.

The heart of the Hanlons’ proposal involves the subdivision of their 12.10-acre property at 802 Baldwin Road. The parcel sits in the Agricultural Zoning District. The area known as Lot 1 will measure 8.55 acres and includes an existing house, garage/barn and pond. The parcel dubbed Lot 2 will measure 3.55 acres, and is earmarked as a proposed house site.

During the brief hearing on the project, Mrs. Hanlon gave a short history of the property. She noted that a knoll found in the subdivision line will screen the existing home on Lot 1 and the proposed house on Lot 2.

Hanlon also noted during her presentation that access into the parcels will be through Burritt Road. A spot already exists to create entry, she said.

The board then questioned Hanlon about a neighboring property owned by Suki Flash. Hanlon told board members the land contains a well on the proposed Lot 2 area. Board member Greg Waples asked if the structure were a well or a replacement well area. Fellow Board member Dick Jordan then asked if the structure was an actual well. Hanlon told the panel the structure is a solid well and that her home isn’t serviced by it. Two newer wells closer to the Hanlon home provide water, she said.

Once Lot 2 is sold, Hanlon anticipates the new owners would install a well.

Following that, Hanlon confirmed to the Board that an easement, or right to cross someone else’s land for a specific purpose, is contained in her current deed. That agreement transfers with the sale of Lot 2, Hanlon said.

There was no public comment on the project. Hanlon said she informed neighbors about the project, noting that she enjoys good relationships with them.