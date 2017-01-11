Few high school athletes in Vermont had a better 2016 than Tyler Marshall

The Champlain Valley Union High School senior started off with a record-breaking performance at the Division I track and field state meet, winning three individual state titles and leading the Redhawks to the program’s first state championship.

He followed that up with a dominating performance in cross country, winning his second individual state title in a row and leading the CVU harriers to their second championship in a row.

And he was just getting started.

“There were so many things that he accomplished,’ said CVU coach Scott Bliss. “It’s almost like, where do you start?”

After his success in the Vermont high school season, Marshall earned All-New England honors before racing to third place at the Nike Cross Northeast Regionals. That performance qualified him for the national championship meet, where he finished in 36th place among the best in the nation.

“He is very focused, very dedicated,” Bliss said of his star runner. “He is going to do what he needs to do to improve. You put all those pieces together and you come up with the year he had.”

With one season left in his high school track and field career, Marshall has just a couple of notches left to put in his belt. With the CVU school record in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter races, the Hinesburg resident will take aim at the record in the 800 in the spring.

“He is certainly the best boy that I have ever coached, that is one of the things that he will go down as,” Bliss said. “He may go down as the best distance runner at CVU ever.”

Looking at the past year and what little Marshall has left to accomplish as a high school athlete, Bliss is reminded of the career of another CVU standout: Autumn Eastman.

Eastman, who now competes for Georgetown, left CVU with all three distance school records (800, 1,500, 3,000), one individual state title, an All-American honor, and a third-place finish at New Englands. Marshall has matched her in nearly every category, with just an 800 record and an All-American nod needed to catch the former Redhawk.

“This cross country season, if he was okay, healthy, it didn’t feel like there was anybody who could beat him,” Bliss said. “He went into New York state four times and won four races: pretty impressive.”

After high school, Marshall will take his talents just down the road to the University of Vermont, where he has committed to run next season.