Man falls through Lake Champlain ice

Charlotte resident Daniel Doyle was checking the ice on Lake Champlain in Ferrisburgh on Sunday when he fell through the ice about 10 to 15 feet from shore, according to information provided by Vermont State Police Sergeant Steven Coote. Doyle, 74, landed on his left side, with his shoulder and leg submerged, used an ice pick he was carrying to pull himself partway out of the water, and called for help. Local residents who heard his calls used an aluminum boat to bring Doyle back to shore. It was unclear how long Doyle remained in the water before being rescued.

Coote described Doyle as “an experienced outdoorsman, hence the ice pick.”

Shelburne Rescue treated Doyle on the scene for minor injuries related to the extreme cold. He was not transported to a hospital.

Vermont State Police spoke with Doyle at the scene, and it was determined that the matter was not criminal in nature. Shelburne Rescue and Vermont Fish and Wildlife assisted at the scene.