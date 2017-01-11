The multi-faceted Bullrock Corporation finds business opportunities

Gregg Beldock launched the Bullrock Corporation in the early 1980s, shortly after graduating from the University of Vermont. The company started in New York City, where Beldock devoted his energies to the conversion of thousands of rental properties to condominiums and cooperatives. From there, the Bullrock Corporation turned to historic rehabilitation of previously blighted neighborhoods in New York and New Jersey. In 1990, Beldock moved to Vermont and the company became involved in commercial renovation and franchise development, at one point building 20 Jiffy Lube facilities and owning and operating five of them.

Beldock’s next venture was in the health care field. Bullrock owned and operated several senior facilities, including Shelburne Bay Senior Living and The Lodge at Shelburne Bay. Beldock said the health care business created jobs for nearly 600 people before he sold it to LCB Senior Living, which he believes may have been the largest private sale in the history of Vermont. Beldock is modest about his part in the business, preferring to praise company president Andy Thomas, Lead Project Manager Doug Moses, and Controller Scott Smith.

By now, Gregg Beldock and his wife Beth could have retired to their working farm in Charlotte, but Beldock isn’t quite ready to trade his office for full-time work on the tractor. Instead, in 2013 he turned his attention to solar farms and is currently responsible for almost 30 megawatts of solar power being produced across the state, including two solar farms in Charlotte.

“We started building 15 fields for our own portfolio,” he said, “and then we realized we could do it bigger, faster, and better than anyone else.” The company has commercial solar farms in Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as across Vermont. Beldock is particularly proud of a 2.6-megawatt installation in Westminster, which is built on an old gravel pit with the National Guard as the off-taker for the energy.

One might expect Beldock to have majored in business or economics at UVM, but he was a Forestry and Natural Resources major, which helps explain why the solar business resonates with him.

“It’s important that we make a difference,” he said. “The businesses that Beth and I have been involved in include social responsibility components. The healthcare business changed the way seniors lived and were cared for in Vermont.”

Beldock believes Bullrock’s healthcare ventures were known for the better quality of life they provided for seniors. “The industry needed to be personalized,” he said. Regarding his solar operations, Beldock says he hopes his installations are more efficient and less obtrusive than others in the state.

Beldock hasn’t shut the door on residential projects and is currently working on some multi-family developments and some rental property in Stowe. He hopes the latter will help solve the need for rental housing in that community. With the change in legislation regarding solar arrays, Beldock is not optimistic about growth in that field, although he is hopeful about being able to continue that line of work. He is currently looking into waste-to-energy conversion as a new field.

“I’m just the guy who signs the checks,” Beldock said. “I couldn’t do this without my beautiful wife and my tremendous staff. Without them, I’d be retired. I have days when I think it would be better to work on the farm, but I’m still having fun here.”

