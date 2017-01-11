redhawks recap

Boys Hockey

Champlain Valley Union High School used two two-goal efforts from forward Tyler Brooks to grab wins over Spaulding and Essex after the New Year and remain unbeaten in high school boys ice hockey.

On Wednesday, the Redhawks scored two goals in the opening five minutes to top the Crimson Tide, 3-0. Brooks had two tallies, while Collin Vincent also scored.

Colin Lach added two assists and Ty Parker earned the shutout with 27 saves.

On Saturday, Brooks again struck for two goals and edged visiting Essex, 4-2, to move to 6-0-1.

Mac Miller and Charlie Averill also tallied. Averill’s goal was the first of his varsity career.

Grady Cam and Dom Lessard each had a goal for the Hornets, who fall to 3-5.

Ty Parker earned the win in goal for CVU with 17 stops, and Sam Foster made 17 saves in net for Essex.

Girls Hockey

Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 5, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team earned its first win of the season behind the offensive effort of Jackie Ryan.

Ryan scored twice and dished out three assists for the CougarHawks, while Audrey Scott added two goals. Lauren Hanley chipped in with a goal and an assist, while Joanna Wright (10 saves) posted a shutout.

Lyssa Tan made 24 saves for South Burlington.

BFA-St. Albans 2, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 0: Following the team’s first win of the season, the CVU-MMU co-op team fell to visiting BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.

Goaltender Joanna Wright stopped 26 shots for the CougarHawks.

Elizabeth Dukas scored the game-winner for the Comets (3-5) with six minutes remaining in regulation, while McKenna Remillard added an empty-netter. Madeline Hungerford stopped 17 shots to earn the shutout.

Girls Basketball

Champlain Valley 38, Colchester 26: Marlee Gunn scored a double-double to help Champlain Valley earn a win over Colchester on Tuesday in the Spaulding tournament.

Gunn had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks, while also adding six assists. Abby Thut contributed 10 points and six boards.

Champlain Valley 48, Mount Mansfield 22: Champlain Valley’s defense limited Mount Mansfield to six points in the second half as the Redhawks cruised to a win on Friday night in the Spaulding tournament.

Abby Thut had eight points to lead the Redhawks (5-1), while Mekkena Boyd, Harper Mean, and Shannon Loiseau each contributed seven points.

Boys Basketball

Champlain Valley 44, Essex 42: Walker Storey hit two foul shots with under two seconds remaining in overtime to lift Champlain Valley to a win over Essex on Tuesday night.

Matt Spear sent the game into overtime with a basket in the final minute of regulation, knotting the game at 40 for the Redhakws (6-1). Storey finished with eight points and Josh Bliss led the team with 17 points.

Jackson Dwyer had 15 points for the Hornets (2-5) and T.J. Reed added 11.

Champlain Valley 65, Spaulding 55: After the early week dramatics, Champlain Valley claimed its fourth win in a row with relative ease behind a 19-point effort from Colin Monsey on Friday night.

Josh Bliss chipped in with 15 points and Jack Scotnicki added 11 points for the Redhawks, who moved to 7-1.

Kolby MacAuley tallied 22 points for Spaulding (3-4), and Brandon Bedard added 14 points.