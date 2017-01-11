Revised version of Hinesburg Center Phase II returns to DRB

During the waning minutes of the Hinesburg Development Review Board’s meeting on Dec. 20, Hinesburg’s Development Review Board Coordinator Mitchel Cypes – who is currently also acting as the Zoning Administrator – noted that the second phase of Hinesburg Center would be an upcoming topic of discussion on the agenda for the meeting on Jan 17.

The Hinesburg Center Phase II Version I sits in the Village and Agricultural Zoning Districts and is comprised of 16 lots, 22 dwelling units, and 6,000 square-feet of commercial space and a proposing open/green area on an undeveloped 46-acre property. The land is located west of Kinney Drugs and north of Farmall Drive, according to a project description on the town’s web site.

Major subdivisions like this one undergo a three-step review process conducted by the Developmental Review Board: sketch, preliminary, and final. Hinesburg Center developer Brett Grabowski’s plan is currently in its sketch phase, and will be reviewed by the Board on Jan 17.

The Board’s last hearing on the project took place Nov. 1, 2016. The panel issued denial on the project’s Preliminary Plat Review and flood hazard plan on Dec. 6, 2016. The Board voted 5 to 0 to deny the proposal. Dennis Place, Sarah Murphy, Ted Bloomhardt, Greg Waples and Rolf Kielman participated in the decision.

Project developers decided not to appeal the Board’s decision to the Environmental Court. If they had, the notice would have to be lodged with the Court within 30 days from the date the denial decision was signed. Grabowski said that move “wouldn’t benefit the town or me. It’s not a winnable appeal.”

Earlier this week, he noted, “It’s no secret the town is trying to find additional water. The plan that’s going to be in front of the Board Tuesday night is a reduced version of the plan it already approved. We’re looking to work with the town to move forward with as much of the project with the facilities that are available at this time.”

The Nov. 1 meeting was the latest in a long line of Board hearings on the project. Prior to the hearing in late fall, Preliminary Plat review took place on Oct. 6, 2015 and on May 3 of last year. At the time of the last project meeting in November, developers presented an alternative plan for a smaller proposal. The town’s Planning and Zoning Department suggested a reworking of the plan in an effort to meet available municipal water capacity, according to the Board’s Notice of Decision.

In its denial, the Board outlined five conclusions. The reason for the rejection included the town’s lack of sufficient municipal water capacity to serve the project.

The Notice of Decision also noted that (the) applicant would work “collaboratively with the Town on this issue to find a solution. The approval required the applicant’s preliminary plat application include a demonstration that adequate water supply capacity is available for the project. This was not demonstrated, and much work is needed on this front.”

The decision also addressed that the reduced project presented during the Nov. 1, 2016, meeting “is not consistent with sketch- plan approval.”

The final conclusion noted that Preliminary Plat Review for major subdivisions involves a detailed review of a project and its many facets, including streetscape sketches, traffic study and storm water treatment. Because of the scope of the project along with any reworking of the proposal, Board members believe that multiple meetings would be necessary during the review process. Noting the lack of resolution regarding a water supply, the board “opted not (to) spend…time, money and mental energy reviewing all other aspects of the Preliminary Plat application.”

The Board’s full decision on the project can be found on the town’s web site, www.hinesburg.org.