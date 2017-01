Kohn Rath Danon & Lynch LLP are pleased to announce that Robert W. Scharf, who has been working with the law firm since 2014, officially joined the firm as a partner on Jan. 1, 2017.

The firm will now operate as Kohn Rath Danon Lynch & Scharf LLP from offices located at 10719 Route 116 in Hinesburg.

Robert Scharf will continue to devote his practice to business, employment, and real estate law, representing a number of local individuals, businesses and nonprofits.