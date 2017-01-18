Concerns about speeding on Mount Philo Road aired during selectboard meeting

Charlotte resident Brian Mechanic stood up and shared his concerns regarding speeding on a local road during last week’s Selectboard meeting.

Mechanic had brought up the ongoing problem of speeding on Mount Philo Road during the Nov. 28 Selectboard meeting last year. During the recent Board hearing, Mechanic noted that the problem has existed along the roadway for a decade, pointing out his concern about the Vermont State Police’s ability to slash the incidents of speeding on the roadway.

“I have yet to see a State Police car setting up a speed trap on Mount Philo Road,” Mechanic said.

Because Charlotte has no local police department, it contracts with the State Police for law-enforcement services. Selectboard member Matt Krasnow works as a liaison between the Board and troopers.

Responding to Mechanic’s remarks, Board Chairman Lane Morrison said the State Police have monitored speeding motorists on the roadway. Later in the evening, Selectboard member Jacob Spell said a State Trooper stopped one of Spell’s relatives earlier this month on Mount Philo Road, issuing the man a “very hefty ticket,” Spell said. “He (Spell’s relative) was trying in his best diplomatic way trying to get out of the ticket, and the trooper told him that this is the mandate the town asked to issue tickets.”