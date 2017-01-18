Hinesburg Public Safety Log

As submitted by Hinesburg Community Police

Theft – On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a resident on Gilman Rd. reported that two packages were missing that had been delivered. There was no evidence and the report remains open.

Criminal DLS / Warrant – On Wednesday, Jan. 11, an officer made a traffic stop on Texas Hill Rd. He determined that the 18-year-old male operator from Bristol was driving on a criminally suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest. The male was taken into custody, processed at the station, and transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.