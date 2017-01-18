Hinesburg woman holds bonfires for peace

Laura Lomas of Hinesburg is holding weekly bonfires in her backyard. Gail Callahan emailed a series of questions to Lomas, asking her what prompted her to start the event.

GC: When and why are you having these bonfires? What inspired you?

LL: I am having these bonfires because I am concerned by the divisiveness we see among people in this country, I am worried about the suffering and pain so many people are feeling, and I am worried about our precious planet. I believe the outside world is a direct reflection of our inside world, so I felt compelled to create a safe place where people can come together, a community of peace and unity, where we can sit in stillness and be present for ourselves, each other and for the earth.

Sitting in a circle around a bonfire is an ancient act and has a very grounding, calming effect. Sitting outside, under the stars, we feel awe and inspiration. Being in a group of people makes us feel connection and belonging. I woke up one morning and knew I had to do this.

Where, what time, and when is the event?

The bonfires are at my house in Hinesburg. I am not giving out my address publicly, but people can email me and I will send it to them. I will be having the bonfires every Wednesday night for the foreseeable future.

How are you/did you get the word out about the bonfire?

I put a notice up on Front Porch Forum in Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne, as well as telling people about it when I see them.

Is the community supportive of you and this endeavor?

People I have never met are showing up at my house, so many community members are. I have received tons of emails sharing support and encouragement, but I can’t speak to the larger community as a whole. I don’t know how many people are aware of this.

Is there any political message tied to the bonfire?

This is not at all a political statement or act. I have been concerned by the divisiveness in our country and around the world for many years. I feel that our past election just made the situation worse and that I could no longer sit by and do nothing.

Have you done anything like this before?

I have been involved in many, many retreats around the country that focus on love, community, peace, and unity, but this is the first time I have done anything like this from my home.

How long have you lived in Hinesburg?

We moved to Hinesburg from Starksboro five years ago.