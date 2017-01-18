Hinesburg woman holds bonfires for peace

Laura Lomas holds weekly bonfires in her Hinesburg backyard to promote peace and unity. Courtesy photo

Laura Lomas of Hinesburg is holding weekly bonfires in her backyard. Gail Callahan emailed a series of questions to Lomas, asking her what prompted her to start the event.

GC: When and why are you having these bonfires? What inspired you?
LL: I am having these bonfires because I am concerned by the divisiveness we see among people in this country, I am worried about the suffering and pain so many people are feeling, and I am worried about our precious planet. I believe the outside world is a direct reflection of our inside world, so I felt compelled to create a safe place where people can come together, a community of peace and unity, where we can sit in stillness and be present for ourselves, each other and for the earth.

Sitting in a circle around a bonfire is an ancient act and has a very grounding, calming effect. Sitting outside, under the stars, we feel awe and inspiration. Being in a group of people makes us feel connection and belonging. I woke up one morning and knew I had to do this.

Where, what time, and when is the event?
The bonfires are at my house in Hinesburg. I am not giving out my address publicly, but people can email me and I will send it to them. I will be having the bonfires every Wednesday night for the foreseeable future.

How are you/did you get the word out about the bonfire?
I put a notice up on Front Porch Forum in Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne, as well as telling people about it when I see them.

Is the community supportive of you and this endeavor?
People I have never met are showing up at my house, so many community members are. I have received tons of emails sharing support and encouragement, but I can’t speak to the larger community as a whole. I don’t know how many people are aware of this.

Is there any political message tied to the bonfire?
This is not at all a political statement or act. I have been concerned by the divisiveness in our country and around the world for many years. I feel that our past election just made the situation worse and that I could no longer sit by and do nothing.

Have you done anything like this before?
I have been involved in many, many retreats around the country that focus on love, community, peace, and unity, but this is the first time I have done anything like this from my home.

How long have you lived in Hinesburg?
We moved to Hinesburg from Starksboro five years ago.

