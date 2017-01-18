News from— Carpenter-Carse Library

Adult News & Programs

Community Writers’ Group: First & Third Tuesdays, 7-9pm. Calling all local writers! Join us for our twice monthly Community Writers Group! All genres welcome. Get your literary juices flowing with creative writing prompts, network with other local wordsmiths, and enjoy a fun, stimulating monthly workshop. Snacks provided. To submit a piece of writing for others to review and enjoy before the group meets, email Laura Wisniewski at bhy@beecherhillyoga.com

Carpenter-Carse Library Passes 2016: Echo Pass, up to two adults/three youth, $4 admission.

Shelburne Farms (2 passes): free family admission.

Vermont History Museum: free day pass for one family. Shelburne Museum: pass for up to 2 adults/4 children under 18. *Vermont Residents only.* For additional information and availability, please contact the library.