Petitions for Charlotte Town Meeting, March 7

Petitions are available for Town and School Officers at the Town Clerk’s Office. Thirty signatures are necessary on each petition and are due in the Clerk’s office by Monday, Jan. 30 to get on the ballot for voting on Town Meeting Day, March 7. The following offices will be on the ballot:

Auditor Three-Year Term (Jennifer Cole-Incumbent)

Cemetery Commissioner Three-Year Term (Susan O’Hanian-Incumbent)

Cemetery Commissioner Two-Year Term (Victoria Zulkoski-Incumbent)

Cemetery Commissioner One-Year Term (Linda Hamilton-Incumbent)

CVU School Director Three-Year Term (Lorna Jimerson-Incumbent)

CCS School Director One-Year Term (Susan Thibault-Incumbent)

CCS School Director Two-Year Term (Erik Beal-Incumbent)

CCS School Director Three-Year Term (Susan Nostrand-Incumbent)

Library Trustee Five-Year Term (Nan Mason-Incumbent)

Delinquent Tax Collector One-Year Term (Mary Mead-Incumbent)

Lister Three-Year Term (Vacant)

Town Moderator One-Year Term (Jerry Schwarz-Incumbent)

School Moderator One-Year Term (Jerry Schwarz-Incumbent)

Road Commissioner One-Year Term (Hugh Lewis Jr.-Incumbent)

Selectboard Two-Year Term (Jacob Spell-Incumbent)

Selectboard Three-Year Term (Fritz Tegatz-Incumbent)

Town Agent One-Year Term (Vacant)

Town Grand Juror One-Year Term (Vacant)

Trustee of Public Funds Three-Year Term (Jill Lowrey-Incumbent)

Trustee of Public Funds Two-Year Term (Vacant)

The Town Grand Juror and Town Agent positions are mostly obsolete, but they are still required to be on the ballot. The duties of the Town Grand Juror are to help prosecute criminal offenses that occur in the town by giving information to state and local law enforcement. 17 VSA Sec 2646(10). The duties of the Town Agent are to prosecute and defend suits in which the town or town school district is interested. 17 VSA Sec 2646(11).