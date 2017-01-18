Petitions for Hinesburg Town Meeting March 7

Town Meeting Day voting will be held on March 7, 2017. If you are interested in running for office, petitions are available for town and school officers at the Town Clerk’s Office and on the town website at www.hinesburg.org. You must gather a minimum of 30 signatures of registered voters in the Town of Hinesburg and return your completed petitions to the Clerk’s office by Monday, Jan. 30 by 5pm.

The following offices will be on the ballot:

Town Moderator One-Year Term

Town Agent One-Year Term

Town Clerk & Treasurer Three-Year Terms

Selectboard Two-Year Term

Selectboard Three-Year Term

Town School Director Two-Year Term

Town School Director Three-Year Term

Town School Director One Year remaining of a Two-Year Term

Cvu High School Director Three-Year Term

Library Trustee Three-Year Terms (3 Seats)

Grand Juror One-Year Term

Peck Estate Trustee Three-Year Term

Australian balloting for the offices listed, along with the budget for the newly formed Champlain Valley School District, will take place on March 7. The polls will be open from 7am to 7pm and are located in the main hall at Hinesburg Town Hall. Ballots for early and absentee voting will be available by Feb. 15 at the latest, but can be requested prior to that date.