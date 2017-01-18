Petitions for Hinesburg Town Meeting March 7

Town Meeting Day voting will be held on March 7, 2017. If you are interested in running for office, petitions are available for town and school officers at the Town Clerk’s Office and on the town website at www.hinesburg.org. You must gather a minimum of 30 signatures of registered voters in the Town of Hinesburg and return your completed petitions to the Clerk’s office by Monday, Jan. 30 by 5pm.
The following offices will be on the ballot:
Town Moderator One-Year Term
Town Agent One-Year Term
Town Clerk & Treasurer Three-Year Terms
Selectboard Two-Year Term
Selectboard Three-Year Term
Town School Director Two-Year Term
Town School Director Three-Year Term
Town School Director One Year remaining of a Two-Year Term
Cvu High School Director Three-Year Term
Library Trustee Three-Year Terms (3 Seats)
Town Agent One-Year Term
Grand Juror One-Year Term
Peck Estate Trustee Three-Year Term
Australian balloting for the offices listed, along with the budget for the newly formed Champlain Valley School District, will take place on March 7. The polls will be open from 7am to 7pm and are located in the main hall at Hinesburg Town Hall. Ballots for early and absentee voting will be available by Feb. 15 at the latest, but can be requested prior to that date.