Selectboard grants approval for closure of restored Seguin Bridge for celebration

Mel Huff sat in the front row during last week’s Charlotte Selectboard meeting to explain the upcoming celebration for Seguin Covered Bridge.

The Board quickly approved a request to close a portion of Roscoe Road and the bridge for the Sunday event. Huff said later the roadway and the bridge will be closed

from 1 to 4pm for the celebration.

Huff said the bridge celebration will take place from 2 to 3pm, and will include a talk on what prompted the bridge’s rehabilitation; meeting the project manager designer and discussion and questions on the early history of the area are also planned, according to a bridge celebration invitation.

The program also includes meeting descendants of the Seguin family.

Repairs on the bridge began last summer. It was closed to traffic until late fall.

A former member of the local Conservation Commission, Huff told Board members the area slated to be closed starts at the intersection of Prindle and Roscoe Roads and travels south about 1,200 feet to the end of Jimerson’s Pasture. Appointed by the Chairman of the Conservation Commission to oversee the bridge celebration, Huff also lives near the bridge.

Parking will be on Roscoe Road, north and south of the bridge, and volunteers are expected to help with parking, Huff said. She added that the Town Constable signed on to help as a parking attendant at the north end of Prindle Road, noting that she is also has secured the assistance of a Sherriff’s Deputy to work at the other end of the roadway near Jimerson’s Pasture.

“This is done so when the ceremony is going on, cars won’t cut through pedestrians,” she said.

Following the Sequin Covered Bridge celebration, refreshments are set to be served from 3 to 4pm in Mark Nash’s and Kathy Blume’s home off Roscoe Road. If bad weather forces the postponement of the event, it will move to Jan. 29, Huff said.

Questions and concerns about the event are being handled by Huff and Meg Berlin. Huff can be reached at 802-425-2854. Berlin’s number is 802-425-5083.