Tag Carpenter: a perfect job for an eclectic athlete

There are very few sports Tag Carpenter hasn’t tried. In December, the 30-year Shelburne resident was named operations manager at Catamount Outdoor Family Center, where he will have the opportunity to get paid while overseeing several of those sports.

“I’ve known Catamount since they opened 40 years ago,” Carpenter said. “I played here and brought my kids to play here, so when I learned they needed an operations manager I thought it would be the perfect job.”

Sports have always been part of Carpenter’s life. In high school, he was a lifeguard and cross-country ski and tennis instructor. While at UVM, he worked at the Alpine Shop and subsequently moved to a ski rental start-up in Stowe. He was a representative for Rossignol when they were based in Williston and also worked for Karhu skis and at the Ski Haus in Middlebury. He is such an avid cross-country skier that he and his brother groom their own trails on the Shelburne-Charlotte town line for both skating and classic skiing.

“I go every single day that there is enough snow,” he said.

Catamount Outdoor Family Center is a nonprofit organization, which also ties into Carpenter’s background. He has been involved with the American Cancer Society, Vermont City Marathon, and Dragonheart Vermont. Carpenter’s connection to the latter started three years ago, when a friend suggested he try paddling. At the time, he thought Dragonboat paddling was just for breast cancer survivors. Soon, Carpenter was going to club races throughout the Northeast and then to the club championship in Italy. He tried out for the U.S. Men’s Senior C (over 60) squad and joined men from across the country at the World Championship in Ontario.

“It was exciting to be part of the U.S. team and to be in a boat with a bunch of really healthy, energetic seniors,” he said. Carpenter continues to train with Dragonheart Vermont with his eye on the next club championship event in Hungary in 2018.

Carpenter recognizes that Catamount Outdoor Family Center is dependent upon the vagaries of Vermont weather. “Because I’ve been in the ski industry for so long,” he said, “I realize that anything weather-related is like the stock market.”Carpenter notes that Catamount has changed their mode of operations over time, adding things like fat biking as a winter activity. “That’s more fun with snow,” he said, “but it can be done without.”

“I want to expose more people to this gem of a facility,” Carpenter said, noting that this outreach can include calling schools to remind them of the sliding hill and utilizing social media and other networking opportunities. “I want to make sure the community realizes this place exists within eight miles of Burlington for those who want to try it for the first time and those who want to come back.”

Carpenter’s eclectic sports background ranges from ski jumping to pickle ball. He holds an annual golf tournament in Shelburne and has a five-and-a-half-year streak of playing a round every month of the year. He and his brother also started a cross-country ski club behind the Shelburne Museum.

“This job is a great match for me,” Carpenter said. “You name a sport and I’ll do it.”