Town Meetings

Charlotte Meetings
Planning Commission: Jan. 19 & 26
Selectboard: Jan. 23
Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting: Jan. 25
Conservation Commission: Jan. 31
Hinesburg Meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact Committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7pm
Development Review Board (DRB): 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7pm
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7pm
Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: meetings are held the last Thursday of the month
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7pm
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7pm