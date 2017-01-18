WinterFest at Shelburne Farms on Saturday

Snow or not, WinterFest at Shelburne Farms is on for this Saturday from 12 to 3pm.

WinterFest is a great way to celebrate the season. The annual event offers fun activities and entertainment for every age, from sleigh rides to cheese sampling and great entertainment.

A co-production of Shelburne Farms and Shelburne Parks & Recreation (and sponsored by Associates in Orthodontics), WinterFest is a free event that takes place in the historic Farm Barn courtyard.

The event will feature sleigh rides for $2 per person (or wagon rides) as well as dog sleds.

Don’t forget to bring along sleds and toboggans (no metal runner sleds, please) for the hill sledding—if there is snow.

Northern Lights Rock and Ice will be on hand with a rock climbing wall all day.

At 1pm, enjoy Mr. Chris’s enriching interactive musical performance with songwriter/educator Chris Dorman. Mr. Chris owns Music for Sprouts in Shelburne and has a wonderful gift with music and children.

Inside the Farm Barn, look for sugar on snow, winter games, face painting, a live bird demonstration by Outreach for Earth Stewardship, tours of the Renaissance School, and the Recreation Committee making delicious sticky maple popcorn balls. O Bread Bakery will be open for visits.

Even more activities include: Thesewoods Kennels Sled Dogs rides, and the ability to pet farmyard animals such as donkeys, sheep, and goats.

Recognizing the unpredictability of winter weather, organizers suggest that people can get last-minute information by checking the Shelburne Farms website at www.shelburnefarms.org or calling 802-985-8686. Please, no dogs allowed.

Enjoy a day of wintery activities: sledding, snow play, and tasty treats! Bring the family, your warm clothes, and your winter spirit, and delight in this special celebration of the season.