Board will consider application for free-standing sign

The Barnard & Gervais environmental consulting business opened its doors last Monday at 10523 Route 116. The site was once home to Hinesburg Healing Arts. Owner Jason Barnard has a change-of-use permit from the Town of Hinesburg in hand, but he must still obtain approval from the Development Review Board for a free-standing sign.

A stand-alone sign requires board approval, said Zoning Administrator Mitchel Cypes. “This one has to come to you,” Cypes told board members, adding the sign will contain “some type of illumination.”

Cypes also briefed board members about upcoming agenda items during the DRB’s Jan. 17 meeting. Under local zoning regulations, one free-standing sign per lot is permitted. Additional signs may be allowed with DRB approval. Cypes said the application is slated for the Feb. 7 DRB agenda.