College Counseling Corner

By Sarah Soule

Area juniors have just completed their midyear exams and are preparing for the onset of the second semester of the academic year. In early December, they received their PSAT scores, and many will soon take their first round of standardized tests in anticipation of applying for college entrance in the fall of 2018.

Parents often wonder how best they can participate in the process and assist their child as they begin to navigate the road of searching for colleges. I have worked in the field of college counseling for 35 years, and experience has shown me that the best way for a parent to help their child is let them steer the process.

Be mindful of your child’s needs, interests, and desires as they look ahead to higher education. Ask them questions about what they are looking for in a college in terms of size, location, major, etc. Encourage your child to explore options that are beyond their (and your!) comfort zone. Help them as they explore websites and read guidebooks. I encourage you to talk to your child’s school counselor, who will have current information about the myriad of options available.

CVU, Rice, and Vermont Commons make use of Naviance, an online college counseling resource that offers personalized and private data for each student. Log on to your child’s account and research individual colleges and universities and reference the admission data to see how your child might match their specific criteria. The search engine on Naviance is invaluable and will allow a student to discover a variety of options that they might have never known. Naviance also includes career resources and allows students to create a resume.

Finding the right fit for the student is a key component of the college admission process. To find the right fit, time must be taken to do research, explore, and evaluate. Now is the time to talk with your child and his/her school counselor about an appropriate plan for upcoming standardized testing in the spring. Parents and students should attend college information sessions, make a plan for touring colleges, meet with admission representatives, and research reliable sites like Naviance and the College Board’s Big Future.

I am routinely asked what my favorite guidebooks are, and I happily recommend “Fiske Guide to Colleges,” “Where You Go is Not Who You’ll Be,” and “Colleges That Change Lives.” These are available in local libraries and in high school guidance offices. The time is now for high school juniors to begin the process of considering next steps as they look ahead to life after high school. Good luck!

Sarah Soule has worked in the field of college counseling and advising for 35 years. She served as a senior member of the admissions staff at Champlain College for 20 years, was the Director of College Counseling at Vermont Commons School, and is now the Post Secondary Planning Coordinator at Middlebury Union HS. She works individually with students on the process of applying to college as an educational consultant. She resides in Shelburne.