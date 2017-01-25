CVU students tackle elevator pitch competition

What do a food boat on Lake Champlain, a box that helps you save money, a nonprofit that recycles used dance wear, and a drone video/photography company all have in common? The creators of these business ideas were winners of this year’s elevator pitch competition. This semester’s CVU Entrepreneurship students participated in an elevator pitch competition as their final exam. Students had two minutes to convey the heart of their business to the judges.

In these two minutes, students concisely outlined their business proposal, marketing strategy, and competitive advantage. They learned that prospective business owners are strongly encouraged to polish this pitch, since it can mean the difference between raising desired capital and completely leaving their business ideas behind. Students spend the semester developing a business plan, and this culminating event is a wonderful way to wrap up the course.

This semester’s winners are first place, Carly Alpert from Charlotte, creator of The Flow; second place, Caleb Sampson from Williston, Save Your Money Box; third place, Johana Vigoreaux from Williston, creator of Dance Again; and honorable mention Flynn Freeman from Williston, creator of Blue Skies Photography. The judges were Andrea Wolak, community banking manager and lender specialist from the Merchants Bank in Bristol, and Jeanne Albertson, community banking manager from the Merchants Bank in Hinesburg. Tamie-Jo Dickinson teaches the course.