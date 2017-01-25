Extension given to Bloomhardt subdivision

The Hinesburg Development Review Board gave the green light to Ted and Carol Bloomhardt’s request for an extension for their two-lot subdivision, sketch plan application.

The Bloomhardts are seeking to subdivide their 10.1-acre Silver Street property that sits in the Agricultural District.

The Board granted the project an extension to Aug. 2 during its regular Jan. 17 meeting. Bloomhardt, who was on the DRB through Jan. 1, didn’t participate in any board discussions or deliberations when the application was under review.

This isn’t the first time the panel granted the couple additional time to work on the proposal. The project received a six-month extension during the Board’s July 5 meeting last year. That approval is slated to expire on Feb. 2.

As a result of the upcoming deadline, the Bloomhardts sought to request another extension. The plan initially underwent sketch plan review by Board members during their Jan. 19, 2016, meeting.

The Bloomhardt project must have final, written approval from the board by March 30, 2018, said Hinesburg Zoning Administrator Mitchel Cypes. The Zoning Administrator noted that the deadline also applies to five existing subdivision proposals that are 10 to 12 acres.

Under Hinesburg zoning regulations, properties in existence on Nov. 5, 2013, that are 10 to 12 acres located in either the Agricultural or Rural Residential 2 zoning districts slated to be subdivided once, must have submitted an initial application by March 30, 2015. The final subdivision approval must be in hand by March 30 of next year. Cypes noted the deadline is fast approaching for these types of subdivisions to firm up their plans and then earn board approval.

Properties in existence on Nov. 5, 2013, in either the Agricultural or Rural Residential 2 districts that measure 12 acres or more slated to be subdivided once can do so without time restrictions, per the zoning rules.

The board decision to grant the extension prompted a discussion on the upcoming deadline’s impact, which is imposed by the town’s zoning regulations.

Noting that the deadline to have written approval in hand is fast approaching, Chairman Dennis Place said he feels the latest continuance of the Bloomhardt proposal received should be the last.