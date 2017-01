Final petitions in Charlotte due on Jan. 30

Submitted by Mary Mead,

Charlotte Town Clerk

The following is the latest list with those who have taken out petitions and returned them and those who have not.

Auditor, Allen Ash (y), Jennifer Cole (n); CCS Director (3 yr), Susan Nostrand (y); CCS Director (2 yr), Erik Beal (n); CCS Director (1 yr), Sue Thibault (n); Cemetery Commission (3 yr), Chris Falk (n); Cemetery Commission (2 yr), Victoria Zulkoski (n); Cemetery Commission (1 yr), Susan Ohanian (y); CVU School Director ( 3 yr), Lorna Jimerson (n); Delinquent Tax Collector (1 yr), Mary Mead (y); Library Trustee (5 yr), Nan Mason (n); Lister (3 yr), Charlie Russell (n); Moderator (School – 1 yr), Charles Russell (n); Ed Stone (y); Moderator (Town – 1 yr), John Rosenthal (n), Charles Russell (n), Ed Stone (y); Road Commissioner (1 yr), Hugh Lewis Jr (n); Selectboard (2 yr), Frank Tenney (y), Seth Zimmerman (y); Selectboard (3 yr), Ed Stone (y), Fritz Tegatz (y); Town Agent (1 yr) vacant; Town Grand Juror (1 yr) vacant; Trustee of Public Funds (2 yr) vacant; Trustee of Public Funds (3 yr) Jill Lowrey (n).