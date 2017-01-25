Garden Club to host talk

The Shelburne – Charlotte Garden Club will be sponsoring a slide talk by garden designer Charlotte Albers on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the United Methodist Church in Shelburne. The program, called Great Gardens of the Hudson Valley, will feature public gardens along the historic Hudson River, many on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Rockefeller estate Kykuit in Tarrytown, Bellefield at the FDR estate in Hyde Park, and Blithwood, now the Levy Economics Institute at Bard College, located in Annandale-on-Hudson. Learn about new initiatives at these and other properties as you take a virtual tour of grounds that feature classical and modern sculpture, restored gardens, water features, and many splendid plants.

A garden writer and educator, Albers is a member of GreenWorks, the Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association, and lectures widely on the art of landscape. “There are many outstanding properties along the Hudson,” she notes. “One of my favorites is Olana, the home of painter Frederick Church, which overlooks the Rip Van Winkle bridge. Once a working farm, the property is being restored, which is very exciting.”

The program begins at 10am and is open to the public.

For more information about the garden club and how to get involved, contact Ann Mead at 802-985-2657.