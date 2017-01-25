Hinesburg company on list of best places to work

Hinesburg-based Renewable NRG Systems was recently named to Vermont Business magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s list of the 45 Best Places to Work in Vermont 2017 in the small/medium business category. Eligibility criteria for the list include being open for at least a year, having a facility in the state, and having at least 15 employees working in Vermont.

Selections were made via a two-part process, with the first part involving an examination of the workplace including factors such as demographics and workplace policies; the second part was a survey to examine employee experience.

Renewable NRG Vice President of Human Resources Anna Grady noted, “We are thrilled that Renewable NRG Systems has once again made this distinctive list, which celebrates our company culture and workplace. We are proud to be among so many excellent Vermont companies who work hard to create a great place for their employees to work!”

The announcement of which company on the list is number one will take place at an awards ceremony on March 22 at the South Burlington DoubleTree Hotel. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, see http://BestPlacesToWorkinVT.com; for more information on the award event, please call Denise Sorter of Vermont Business Magazine at 802-863-8038.