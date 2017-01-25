Hinesburg group receives grants

Responsible Growth Hinesburg, a local organization dedicated per its website, to preserving “the unique qualities of Hinesburg, Vermont; a rural town anchored by a vibrant traditional village center,” has recently been awarded two grants.

The Grassroots Fund awarded RGH a $2,500 grant, to be used for legal expenses as the group works to preserve a Hinesburg wetland which is the proposed site of a new Hannaford store, as well as for educational purposes. RGH plans to put the funding partially toward a fourth Water Matters educational event, and for another event wherein participants can paint and take home a rain barrel, which can be an important stormwater management tool.

The group anticipates legal expenses stemming from their dispute against the Hannaford store on Lot 15, a currently undeveloped area within the village containing a wetland. RGH contends on their website that the proposed store is out of keeping with the neighboring community.

“They’ve put in a proposal that is oversized for our town,” said RGH member Catherine Goldsmith. Also at issue is the adjacent canal-side walking path, into which $100,000 has been invested. Goldsmith pointed to Act 250, Title 10, Chapter 151, Section 6086(a)(9)(K), which states that developments adjacent to public investments cannot negatively affect these investments.

RGH appealed a decision by Judge Thomas Walsh in Environmental Court that upheld approvals for the project. The group has now appealed the ruling to Vermont Supreme Court. The case will be heard on March 8 at Vermont Law School, Goldsmith said.

The second grant, the $1,000 Marie and John Zimmerman Grant, funds, among other things, “non-profits addressing issues of urgent social importance.” The grant will help to fund RGH’s annual “Local Legends” concert, to take place this Friday, Jan. 27, at 7pm at CVU. On the program are the Will Patton Quartet, Patti Casey, and PossumHaw.