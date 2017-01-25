Honduran community receives supplies and help from local volunteers

By Linda Gilbert

What an inspiration to have over 50 suitcases, packed with medical equipment, school supplies, construction tools, and requested necessities, ready to go. Where? To Honduras. They will be carried as second bags in February by Hands to Honduras-Tela volunteers. From Vermont With Love is one of many projects of the H2HT program.

Life in Honduras is not easy. However, the many years of completed H2HT construction, equipment, and school and medical projects have made incredible improvements in the lives of thousands of people in the Tela community.

The H2HT Giving Project is especially heartwarming because it involves community members wanting to help our less fortunate Honduran friends.

Giving is special. We give flowers, candy, and pretty things to our friends and family, but giving to others that you don’t even know is a true gift. When you spend personal time creating something, it becomes a very special gift.

The H2HT Newborn Baby Hat Project began a few years ago during the construction of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Tela Hospital. Three thousand babies are born each year at this hospital, and a group of knitters asked if they could knit some baby hats for these babies. The answer was, absolutely!

It didn’t take long for people to respond when the word got around about the adorable baby hats, and H2HT was contacted by many women wanting to make hats. Hand-knit baby hats have come from individuals and knitting groups from Fla., Conn., Ala., N.J., and Madagascar, but most of the hats came from Vt. knitters. The hats come in sizes for preemies to those large enough to fit even an 11-pound newborn in Tela who needed a short period of NICU care last Feb.

A new addition this year to the baby hat knitters is an international group, Knitting4Peace, so in a way, the project has gone global. Knitting4Peace’s mission is to “craft hope, healing and peace globally and locally: one stitch at a time, one delivery at a time, one person at a time.” K4P has delivered requested items (knitted mittens, scarves, blankets, shawls, hats, etc.) to more than 104,647 people across the United States and more than 68 countries around the world. K4P asked H2HT if they could donate a large number of hats and booties for the H2HT project. The contact to H2HT was made by the Shelburne knitting group Vermont Peace Pod, which works in conjunction with K4P. Peace Pod also donates knitted hats for the Honduran babies.

Hands to Honduras-Tela wants to thank all of the knitters (wherever they are from) for their kindness and great contribution in uplifting the spirits of new mothers by providing them with special hand-knitted hats for their babies. Honduran mothers often have nothing new and almost never something made especially for their baby.

Such kindness can multiply and lead to a more peaceful and loving world.

For information about Hands to Honduras-Tela, please contact Linda Gilbert at lindaggilbert@gmail.com.