Kimball Brook Farm facility to host open house

Green Mountain Organic Creamery, producers of Kimball Brook Farm products, Vermont’s organic milk, is hosting an open house this Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12pm to 2pm at the production facility located at 10516 Route 116 in Hinesburg.

Kimball Brook Farm began as a small conventional farm in 1967 and eventually began the transition to organic farming in 2003. After the transition, the farm owners developed a plan to open their own creamery, which opened in May 2012.

The creamery produces over 15 varieties of products, including not only organic milk products, but butter, buttermilk, and iced teas.

During the open house, visitors can purchase Kimball Brook Farm products. Those planning to attend the open house can visit the Localvore Today website (https://localvoretoday.com/directory/view/846) to purchase a voucher for $5 to be used towards $10 of Kimball Brook Farm products during the open house.

For more information, see the Kimball Brook Farm website at http://www.kimballbrookfarm.com/.