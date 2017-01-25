New and improved sports bar at the Shelburne Field House

Shelburne Field House General Manager Nick Mead wants to make sure active Shelburne residents don’t go hungry. The athletic facility has always had a bar, but it was really just a place for a quick glass of beer or wine with a few crackers and some other snacks. Last fall, that changed. The bar was renovated with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint, but more importantly, the menu has expanded.

“It’s a much more comfortable space,” Mead said. “Before it was just a lobby area with traffic in and out of the Field House, but now it has more of a restaurant, sports bar feel.” The facility continues to serve beer and wine with a good selection of local craft brews, but it is the food area where changes have really taken place. The bar now serves pizza, paninis, chicken fingers, wings, nachos, French fries and even some salads for the health-conscious. They are experimenting with weekly specials like tacos on Tuesdays. Paninis are the top sellers, followed by wings. The menu has changed and expanded since the opening date, with new items like mozzarella sticks being added, as customers make requests.

The bar seats 40 people comfortably, although there is also the option of taking food and drinks upstairs for a different vantage point of the playing field. There are ten high-top tables and a bar table that faces the field at ground level. Four televisions sets are tuned to regular sporting events, but folks can also sidle up to the field-facing bar table to watch the on-the-field action of their friends, neighbors and children playing soccer, lacrosse, or ultimate Frisbee.

During the week, the bar is open from 3:30pm until the conclusion of evening events, which is roughly 11:30pm. On the weekends they open at 9am.

“We have so many bodies who come through the door every day, whether it’s for adult soccer league or kids’ sports,” Mead said. “Now they can have a snack while they wait or pick up a pizza to go so they don’t have to cook after practice. Parents have enjoyed the convenience and it’s great for league players because they can play their game and then come to the bar and have a beer, talk about their match, and watch the next one. It’s a social space.”

Mead sees the sports bar as providing benefits to everyone involved in Field House activities. “It’s a nice complement to all the field stuff we have,” he said. “I remember growing up, how my parents would have to sit around and wait while I had soccer practice. Now, parents can drop their kids off and have a glass of wine and a snack and then pick up a pizza for dinner when they’re done. I think it works pretty well.”