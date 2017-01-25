New unified school board proposes $75 million budget

The Champlain Valley School District school board approved a $75.1 million budget last Tuesday.

Because the five towns that comprise the Chittenden South Supervisory Union chose last June to merge into one unified school district, the newly-formed 12-member school board prepared one spending plan.

The board adopted a final spending plan of $75,144,759. Residents will go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal.

CSSU Chief Operations Officer Bob Mason said during the meeting that net education spending across the district increased by 4.4 percent from the prior year. That figure includes $1,003,852 in additional debt service, he said.

During the meeting, the board removed about $300,000 from the budget since it received information from the Vermont Education Health Initiative on health insurance plan costs.

There will be no change in contribution rates for current plans, running from July 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. Cost-share percentages and changes in health plans are part of contract negotiations and weren’t budgeted, Mason said.

As the board reviewed the spending plan, Lynne Jaunich of Charlotte said she is concerned about how local voters may view the proposed spending plan. “To me, $75 million is a lot of money,” said Jaunich. “If someone were to look at this, they’ll think the only changes next year in our schools are that we’re reducing one teacher in Williston and we’re going to increase two teachers in two other schools and we’re going to fix roofs.”

Responding to Jaunich’s concerns, CSSU Superintendent Elaine Pinckney urged school directors to tell residents during budget presentations how the district is planning to use the funds, ensuring that students will continue to receive the best educational experience.

“The budget presentations should be about the changes that are happening,” Pinckney said, noting that the district is considering hiring an Early Education Director.

Representatives from the board are scheduled to give budget presentations during local informational meetings before March town meeting. Board Chairman Dave Connery will present in Shelburne, and Ray Mainer will go before Hinesburg voters. It was undecided at last week’s board hearing who will represent Charlotte.