Protect Geprags Park, other groups protest, request expanded investigation

Monday morning’s commuters passed a bevy of signs as they headed up and down Route 116 in Hinesburg. Rachel Smolker, of concerned citizens’ group Protect Geprags Park, held the ends of two banners, one reading “Stop the Pipeline”, and the other reading “Protect Geprags Park,” as she stood along the shoulder and discussed the group’s most recent letter to the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Smolker, along with fellow demonstrators, were there to protest the Vermont Gas pipeline that’s slated to run through Hinesburg’s Geprags Park. She is one of several Hinesburg residents who, represented by Bristol attorney James Dumont, have a case in Vermont Supreme Court against Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. In December, the court lifted a stay preventing pipeline construction through the park, the last remaining portion awaiting completion. Smolker noted that equipment has been assembling north of the park, prompting Monday’s protest.

“It’s an outrage that they’re allowing construction to move forward without hearing the case,” Smolker said Monday. “There’s strong legal precedent (in this state) that says that when land like Geprags Park is in the public use, the public service board cannot allow a different public use.”

Smolker also pointed out the PHMSA investigation, underway as of last week, into the pipeline’s construction oversight by the state. On Monday, the groups and citizens who requested the initial investigation sent another letter to PHMSA, thanking the administration for its response to their Oct. 15 letter and clarifying that the group desires an investigation dating back to 2014 – i.e. covering the entire timeline of the project, rather than just those problems remaining since 2016.

A second letter, documenting further concerns uncovered since the groups’ first letter, is forthcoming, the groups noted in Monday’s letter, which closed with a request that construction not proceed pending completion of the administration’s investigation.

Vermont Gas Communications Manager Beth Parent responded to Monday’s protest and letter by saying, in part, “Vermont Gas has a 50-year commitment to safety… We are committed to maintaining high safety standards in everything we do, from constructing and maintaining our pipeline to servicing equipment for our customers.” Parent added, “We look forward to continuing to work with our federal and state regulators to ensure the safety and integrity of our system, and that all safety standards are met or exceeded.”

As passersby occasionally honked at the hat- and glove-clad protestors on Monday morning, Smolker said, “We’re here because we are opposed to the pipeline being constructed through the park or through the state.”