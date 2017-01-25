Redhawks recap

Girls Basketball
Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 27.
Champlain Valley scored six points in the final 30 seconds of the first half to pull away for a win over South Burlington in high school girls basketball.
Marlee Gunn led the Redhawks (7-1) with 10 points, while Shannon Loiseau added eight points.
Grace Vincent led all scorers with 11 points for the Rebels (5-2).
Boys Basketball
Champlain Valley 69, BFA-St. Albans 45.
Champlain Valley pulled away early to top BFA-St. Albans in high school boys basketball and extend its win streak to seven in a row.
Walker Storey led the way for the Redhawks (10-1), who opened up an 18-5 lead in the first quarter. Matt Spear added 14 points and Jack Scotnicki chipped in with nine.
Will Harvey scored nine for the Bobwhites (1-8).
Boys Hockey
BFA-St. Albans 5, Champlain Valley 3
The Champlain Valley boys hockey team dug themselves too deep a hole in a loss to visiting BFA-St. Albans.
The 4-2-2 Bobwhites built up a 4-1 lead early in the third period on goals from Owen Deslaurier, Owen Hungerford, Cooper Cioffi, and Zach Savage.
The Redhawks (6-2-2) tried to mount a comeback and closed the lead to 4-3, but a late empty-net goal from Hungerford sealed the win for BFA.
Richard Hall, Max Akey and Collin Vincent each had a goal for CVU, while Ty Parker and Jake Kindestin combined for 20 saves,
Dan Ellis stopped 17 shots to earn the win.
Girls Hockey
Burlington-Colchester 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3
In a battle of girls hockey co-op teams, Burlington-Colchester edged visiting Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield.
Lauren Hagerty scored twice for the CougarHawks (2-8), while Lydia Maitland added a goal and an assist. Fiona Dulude and Joanna Wright teamed up to make 19 stops.
Madison Chagnon paced the SeaLakers (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists, while Jenna Blondin made 39 saves.