Redhawks recap

By on No Comment

CVU’s Marlee Gunn shows off some nifty ball-handling in a win against South Burlington. Photos by Al Frey.

Girls Basketball
Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 27.

Champlain Valley scored six points in the final 30 seconds of the first half to pull away for a win over South Burlington in high school girls basketball.

Marlee Gunn led the Redhawks (7-1) with 10 points, while Shannon Loiseau added eight points.

Grace Vincent led all scorers with 11 points for the Rebels (5-2).

Boys Basketball
Champlain Valley 69, BFA-St. Albans 45.

Champlain Valley pulled away early to top BFA-St. Albans in high school boys basketball and extend its win streak to seven in a row.

Walker Storey led the way for the Redhawks (10-1), who opened up an 18-5 lead in the first quarter. Matt Spear added 14 points and Jack Scotnicki chipped in with nine.

Will Harvey scored nine for the Bobwhites (1-8).

 

Redhawk senior forward Colin Lach streaks down the ice against BFA-St. Albans.

Boys Hockey
BFA-St. Albans 5, Champlain Valley 3
The Champlain Valley boys hockey team dug themselves too deep a hole in a loss to visiting BFA-St. Albans.

The 4-2-2 Bobwhites built up a 4-1 lead early in the third period on goals from Owen Deslaurier, Owen Hungerford, Cooper Cioffi, and Zach Savage.

The Redhawks (6-2-2) tried to mount a comeback and closed the lead to 4-3, but a late empty-net goal from Hungerford sealed the win for BFA.

Richard Hall, Max Akey and Collin Vincent each had a goal for CVU, while Ty Parker and Jake Kindestin combined for 20 saves,

Dan Ellis stopped 17 shots to earn the win.

Girls Hockey
Burlington-Colchester 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3
In a battle of girls hockey co-op teams, Burlington-Colchester edged visiting Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield.

Lauren Hagerty scored twice for the CougarHawks (2-8), while Lydia Maitland added a goal and an assist. Fiona Dulude and Joanna Wright teamed up to make 19 stops.

Madison Chagnon paced the SeaLakers (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists, while Jenna Blondin made 39 saves.

Redhawks recap added by on
View all posts by Lauren Read →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.