Redhawks recap

Girls Basketball

Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 27.

Champlain Valley scored six points in the final 30 seconds of the first half to pull away for a win over South Burlington in high school girls basketball.

Marlee Gunn led the Redhawks (7-1) with 10 points, while Shannon Loiseau added eight points.

Grace Vincent led all scorers with 11 points for the Rebels (5-2).

Boys Basketball

Champlain Valley 69, BFA-St. Albans 45.

Champlain Valley pulled away early to top BFA-St. Albans in high school boys basketball and extend its win streak to seven in a row.

Walker Storey led the way for the Redhawks (10-1), who opened up an 18-5 lead in the first quarter. Matt Spear added 14 points and Jack Scotnicki chipped in with nine.

Will Harvey scored nine for the Bobwhites (1-8).

Boys Hockey

BFA-St. Albans 5, Champlain Valley 3

The Champlain Valley boys hockey team dug themselves too deep a hole in a loss to visiting BFA-St. Albans.

The 4-2-2 Bobwhites built up a 4-1 lead early in the third period on goals from Owen Deslaurier, Owen Hungerford, Cooper Cioffi, and Zach Savage.

The Redhawks (6-2-2) tried to mount a comeback and closed the lead to 4-3, but a late empty-net goal from Hungerford sealed the win for BFA.

Richard Hall, Max Akey and Collin Vincent each had a goal for CVU, while Ty Parker and Jake Kindestin combined for 20 saves,

Dan Ellis stopped 17 shots to earn the win.

Girls Hockey

Burlington-Colchester 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3

In a battle of girls hockey co-op teams, Burlington-Colchester edged visiting Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield.

Lauren Hagerty scored twice for the CougarHawks (2-8), while Lydia Maitland added a goal and an assist. Fiona Dulude and Joanna Wright teamed up to make 19 stops.

Madison Chagnon paced the SeaLakers (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists, while Jenna Blondin made 39 saves.