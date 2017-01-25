Teeny-tiny house to fund much larger dream

The peacock-blue house sits atop a trailer at the end of a wooded driveway in Shelburne. The cedar shingle roof curves down in a sloping eave around an arched doorway, and walls with live-edge siding. What sets this house apart from others isn’t just the attractive detailing or the bright color; it’s the size.

Dubbed the Teeny-Tiny House, the footprint of this charming abode measures just six feet wide by seven feet long. There is just enough room inside for a fold-down twin bed, a table, and two chairs.

The Teeny-Tiny House is a project undertaken by a group of 18 local teenagers who call themselves the Way of the Bard. For the past four years, this ambitious group, under the guidance of Alison James of Shelburne, has been training themselves in the ancient arts of storytelling, music, and dance that were once used by traveling minstrels in medieval Gaelic and British society.

Most of the teens reside in Chittenden County, although several come from as far away as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island to participate in the group. They built the tiny house by hand last summer in preparation for an upcoming trip to Ireland in June of this year. In April, the teens will be raffling off the house, which they value at $20,000, in order to raise the money needed to fund their trip.

Emma Rosenau, 16, of Shelburne, is a member of the Way of the Bard, and worked on building the house last summer along with the others.

“It made us a lot stronger as a group, because we had to figure out how to work together,” she said. “We all had different groups that we were in and we would rotate through doing shifts building and learning how to build certain parts. It’s been such a long process but it’s been really rewarding.”

Despite its small size, the house boasts five windows, bamboo flooring, and a copper ridge cap on the roof. And although it contains no plumbing, the building is fully insulated and equipped with LED lighting.

The teens built the Teeny-Tiny House to gain some building experience in preparation for their trip to Ireland, where they plan to build a similar structure as a gift for their hosts there.

James explained that the group’s interest in building a shelter there stems from their desire to create something of lasting value to give back to a country that so often finds itself being taken from.

“Ireland is chock full of tourists,” James explained. “And they’re there as consumers. They’re spending a ton of money and they’re consuming the Irish culture. I wanted that energy to be a little more balanced. I wanted our visit not just to benefit us but also to benefit the people we were visiting.”

For the teens, traveling to Ireland will be the culmination of their four years of study. The group will be there from June 15 to July 5, walking from village to village, performing their stories and music along the way. They will perform at the Cliffs of Moher, Newgrange, and Trinity College in Dublin, and will also get a chance to meet some real bards and historians, and to learn more about ancient storytelling traditions.

They have already sold 800 tickets for $10 each, and are hoping to be able to sell up to 2,000 more. Also being raffled off in April is a beautiful quilt, handmade by the grandmother of one of the members, who donated her work to the cause. Tickets for the quilt are being sold for $2 each.

To sell tickets, the group took the house on the road atop its trailer to the Jericho Farmer’s Market and the Underhill Harvest Market. It was also featured on a float in Shelburne’s Halloween parade last October. The group has committed to delivering the house to the raffle winner anywhere he or she may reside in the country, as long as they are reachable by car.

James spoke highly of the young people’s creativity and work ethic throughout the project. “The knowledge that your hands, together with your friends’, can build a roof, that is super empowering,” she said. “They now have the fundamental knowledge of what it takes to build shelter…a basic need of life that many people now don’t really understand.”

For the teens, most of whom have never been out of the country before, the journey to Ireland is a rare and exciting opportunity. They plan on filming a documentary to share upon their return.

In the meantime, the teens hope that the little blue house will soon find its way to a good home. “I hope whoever gets it has a good use for it,” Rosenau said. “And that they are able to enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Anybody who is interested in purchasing a raffle ticket to win the Teeny-Tiny House or the quilt can do so at www.treewild.org/tiny-house.