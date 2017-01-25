Vermont Commons School students observe MLK Day by going to school and being of service

Vermont Commons students spent much of the Martin Luther King Day watching footage of Dr. King’s speeches and discussing how his actions impact their world today.

With social studies teacher Mark Cline Lucey of Burlington, they uncovered the nuances underlying civil disobedience, then created class-wide “thought murals” about how human rights in the United States today are related to Dr. King’s work.

The day culminated with the National Honor Society leading the creation of a dinner for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

When asked at morning meeting to explain how this activity fit in with Martin Luther King Day, Amira Silverman, NHS member and Student Senate President and resident of Charlotte talked of Dr. King’s comment, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’.”

Amira continued, “people tend to think solely about race relations when Martin Luther King is brought up. But he was about equality on so many levels. Like Dexter mentioned, he was assassinated while fighting for workers’ rights. Our providing a meal for those in our community who are, in so many ways just like us, but are struggling, is a way to honor Dr. King’s message.”