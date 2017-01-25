Waldorf School celebrates Chinese New Year

The Year of the Rooster will be ushered in at Lake Champlain Waldorf School this Saturday with a child-centered celebration of the Chinese New Year. The celebration is a new event this year at LCWS and is in keeping with the Waldorf approach to education.

“Waldorf education is experiential; children learn by doing, by hands-on experiences and collaborative projects,” Admissions Manager Melinda Haselton said. “Through our festivals we sing, listen, taste, and see into a world far from our own, and get a window into how others live and celebrate. We are so pleased to offer a few hours of a shining Chinese tradition to Vermont families during these wintery days.”

There is an emphasis on offering many opportunities for LCWS students to learn more about other cultures. This is done through arts, drama, dance, food, and storytelling.

Saturday’s celebration, which is open to the community, will feature drumming, a dragon dance, and goldfish kite-making for children ages five and up. Each child will receive a paper envelope containing play money – a traditional token of good fortune.

The LCWS Chinese New Year is being hosted by the school’s International Program. High school exchange students will be bringing some of their own own traditions and favorite activities to the celebration – including a large dragon puppet that one of the 11th-graders brought back over winter break.

Festivities kick off at 10am at LCWS and wrap up at noon. All are invited to enjoy the family-friendly celebration. RSVPs are appreciated. For more information or to RSVP, contact Pam Graham at 802-985-2827 ext. 212 or at pgraham@lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org.