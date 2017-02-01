Over $10,000 raised in Bissonette fields fundraiser

On Jan. 6, the fourth annual Bissonette Rec. Fields fundraiser took place at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. The event raised money for the recreation fields being built in Hinesburg, the first of which was seeded this fall and anticipated to be ready for use next September. Funds will next be used for another field and a little-league diamond.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Lantman’s Market in Hinesburg, brought in $10,295. Guests enjoyed music courtesy of band Quadra and special guest The Growlers, and Old Lantern employees Lisa and Rowland acted as hosts for the event.

Several local businesses donated food for the event, including Subway at Jiffy Mart, Papa Nick’s, Good Times Cafe, Hinesburgh Public House, Papa Franks, McKee’s, Junior and Lynn Lacaillade, and Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza. Servers included Henry Moreno, Rodney Putnam, and Jenn Greenwood.

The event included a live auction that raised $2,000. Sarah Spencer of Hall Communications acted as auctioneer. Auction items included donations from Hart and Mead, Aubuchon Hardware, AMV Photography, Village Car Company, Palmer Sugar House, Wildwood Vermont, and Smith Optics, while gift certificates came from Hinesburg Hair Studio, Element Salon, Vitality Massage, Wiggle Room, Big River Bait and Tackle, Paisley Hippo, Dee PT, and Bristol Bakery.

Also up for auction were a cord of wood from Kristy and Tim Brown; a Burton clothing package; four Boston Red Sox tickets to a game against the Tigers; given by Missy and Kevin Cheney; assorted meats from VT Smoke and Cure; a golf package from Cedar Knoll, Rocky Ridge, and Williston Country clubs; and a cord of wood from Clifford Lumber.

With Lauren Moberg and Missy Cheney at the helm, 50/50 sales totaled $1,200. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, returned half of his winnings back to the cause, so $900 was added to the fund.

Advance tickets were sold at Jiffy Mart and Tenney’s Family Store. The Cheneys, of Green Mountain Concert Services, provided security for the event, while Kyle Bostwick and Frank Twarog – decked out in a white leisure suit – worked the door.

Over the course of four years, with the help and time commitment of Marie and Tom Ayer, the event has raised $50,000 total. Other volunteers this year included Kevin Cheney, Jennifer McCuin, and and Heidi Turner. The fifth annual fundraiser is already planned for Jan. 5, 2018.