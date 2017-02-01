Andrea Morgante announces reelection for Selectboard — Andrea Morgante

It is an honor to serve the community as a member of the Hinesburg Selectboard and I am pleased to announce that I will be running for reelection on March 7. I have always been an advocate for an open, respectful, and inclusive local government. Given how divisive our national political climate has become, I think this more important now than ever before.

The critical issue facing our community continues to be maintaining a fiscally responsible approach to providing services and quality of life to our existing community members while managing and encouraging growth in a way that meets the goals established in the Town Plan.

My commitment to making the village a safe and attractive place for both residential and commercial growth began in the 1980s as I advocated to rebuild and extend the sidewalks in the core village. My persistent commitment to creating a walkable village resulted in me writing and securing a federal grant for over $100,000 to extend the sidewalk to the Commerce Park area, and subsequent grants for over a million dollars have allowed us to expand the sidewalks all the way to CVU and the library.

I recognized the need and opportunity to revitalize the cheese factory site after Saputo vacated the core village by leading a collaborative approach to rezoning the area to successfully attract businesses that would create jobs, utilize waste water capacity, and provide revenue for the town.

Maintaining Hinesburg’s outstanding rural landscape of forests, fields, and farms and extensive trails and dirt roads for year-round recreation has been a primary focus of my service to the community. By obtaining local and state public grants and investments in conserving private and public land, Hinesburg has been able to continue its strong local agricultural tradition as new and young farmers become stewards of the land. I have initiated many of these efforts and have worked to ensure that these transactions are open and transparent and increase overall property values.

I look forward to serving another term and ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 7.

Andrea Morgante, Hinesburg